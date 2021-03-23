SSNIT to electronically issue quarterly statement of accounts from April

SSNIT will use electronic means to issue the quarterly statements

A statement from the Social Security and National Insurance Scheme Trust (SSNIT), has stated that effective April 2021, the Trust will start issuing quarterly statement of accounts to all its members.

According to the statement, this will be done electronically, citinewsroom.com reports



This move, it said, is to help contributors know how well they are doing with regard to their contributions, as well to boost transparency.



“Management of the Social Security and National Insurance Scheme (SSNIT) wishes to inform the public that it will issue quarterly statement of accounts to all members effective April 2021,” it said.



SSNIT has thus urged contributors who did not get their statement of accounts for February to update their details with the Scheme before April 2, 2021.

“To ensure that all members get their statements, contributors who did not receive their SSNIT statement of accounts in February, should update their email addresses with the Trust before April 2, 2021,” it said.



In the meantime, SSNIT has said that, “the Trust will not be responsible for sending statements of accounts to an inaccurate or shared email addresses provided to SSNIT by a member.”



