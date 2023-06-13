0
Menu
Business

SSNIT worried over numbers of non-contributors

Pension No File photo

Tue, 13 Jun 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has expressed worry about the growing number of workers not on the pension scheme.

Out of the over 9.9 million salaried workers, only about 1.9 million pay their pension regularly.

If this persists, only 1.9 million workers stand the chance of benefiting from their pension contributions when they retire at 60, according to SSNIT.

SSNIT expressed concerns speaking at a workshop to educate some selected journalists on the relevance of SSNIT payments, during which the Head of Public Affairs at SSNIT, Charles Akwei Garshong, expressed worry about the low insurance contributions of salaried workers in the country.

He warned of dire economic consequences for uninsured workers when they hit the retirement age.

“At the moment, we have a very limited number, that is about 1.9 million workers contributing to the pension scheme. When you look at the breakdown, only close to 1.2 million employees in the private sector with only 38,000 self-employed are contributing to the scheme,” he revealed.

He believes regular engagement with the media can help improve pension contributions in the country.

“Once we sustain this education, and we always focus on reaching out to them irrespective of where they find themselves, whether online [or] their various places of work, we believe we will be able to help reduce old age poverty in the future by increasing more people on the scheme,” he said.

With SSNIT’s current base contribution rate of 13.5%, the private and public sectors contribute 62.14% and 36.03% respectively to SSNIT, while the self-employed contributes 1.82%.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bawumia sets the records straight on British citizenship allegations
Alleged NPP ‘macho man’ beaten for stopping Captain Smart show
Prof Frimpong-Boateng sued for defamation
Chief who shot his wife and killed himself in US released to his family
Mempeasem chief renders apology to Akufo-Addo
Assin North by-election: Wontumi, NPP PC captured kneeling for prayers
NPP didn't give me money: Agya Koo on new mansion
The day Ndebugre was arrested for not standing for National Anthem
The UK government data that indicates Bawumia is British
Agradaa’s junior pastors beat up Owusu Bempah's junior pastor at her church