STEM education: Why spend over $3m on new schools in rural corners? - Bright Simons

Kpasenke Model School

The VICE president of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons, has questioned the decision to build new schools specializing in Science Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics when existing ones could be revived.

According to him, Ghana has taken a credit facility from Arab Bank in Sudan to establish STEM schools.



Even though he lauded the decision to set up more schools in STEM, he noted that setting up these schools in rural areas like Kpasenke, in Wa in the Upper West Region, may result in low patronage and attendance which will in turn defeat the purpose.



He wrote on his Twitter page on July 8, 2023, “Ghana goes to Arab Bank in Sudan to borrow money to set up sec schools specialising in science & tech. Cool. But why not beef up current STEM leaders like GSTS, Presec, R2D etc? Why spend ~$3m on wholly new schools in rural corners like Kpasenkpe & be struggling for students?”



The Kpasenke Model School is however still under construction and yet to be completed.



In October 2019, the Arab Bank for Development in Africa (BADEA) and the Government of Ghana signed an agreement for a $13,500 million dollars loan.

This was intended to contribute to the financing of the basic education support project in five regions. The project was expected to contribute to the increase of 44 schools, which will give a better opportunity to poor and rural populations to access education, increase the demand for education, ease the pressure on overcrowded classes, improve the quality of education, reduce gender inequalities in access to education, reduce absenteeism and encourage school retention.



SSD/FNOQ





Ghana goes to Arab Bank in Sudan to borrow money to set up sec schools specialising in science & tech. Cool. But why not beef up current STEM leaders like GSTS, Presec, R2D etc? Why spend ~$3m on wholly new schools in rural corners like Kpasenkpe & be struggling for students????? pic.twitter.com/tGuaNV5OJL — Bright Simons (@BBSimons) July 8, 2023









