STEMi Makers Africa and Oracle Academy empowering Nigeria educators

A photo of the flyer of the event

Source: STEMi Makers Africa

STEMi Makers Africa partnered with Oracle Academy to empower tertiary educators in Nigerian Universities, Polytechnics and Monotechnics through Computing Education Bootcamp from April 14 to 15, 2021.

The 2-days virtual Bootcamp offered hands-on lab sessions in Oracle Cloud Compute VM - Install Apache and PHP, Oracle Cloud Compute VM – How to Create a Simple Load Balancer and Hands on Lab in Oracle Analytics Cloud.



Educators from across 6 geo-political zones in Nigeria were offered quality Step-by-step instructions-based labs on database, programming, and data analytics as well as learning resources in teaching new concepts, enhancing critical knowledge and skills, problem solving, and creativity for better integration of computer engineering and technology into traditional classrooms.



In the last five years, the need for increased access to emerging technologies by all learners in Nigeria has been recognized by the International Telecommunication Union. If current trends continue, by 2050 some one-third of Africa’s one billion young people will lack basic proficiency in computing, math, and other subjects, leaving millions will be unemployable and unproductive.



Oracle Academy remains committed to Computing Education in Nigeria, and provides educators and their students with free relevant resources for teaching and learning. This includes curriculum, learning resources, Oracle cloud technologies, software, support, and professional certification resources.

The computing education bootcamp was to empower Educators, strengthen competencies; particularly in Computing Education and foster the development of 21st century skills in Nigeria, where tertiary institutions can raise students' achievement in computer education and technology.



The Communications Regional Lead of STEMi Makers Africa, Chidera Umaedi shared that STEMi Makers Africa was delighted to partner with Oracle Academy in offering free resource tools and professional development opportunities for Educators across Nigeria to thrive and excel in Computing education. She said, "One of our objectives in STEMi Makers Africa is to ensure that graduates can effectively transition from education to employment or being self-reliant. This bootcamp was to empower educators in tertiary institutions with hands-on resources and effective knowledge transfer between educators and their students."



Facilitators of the bootcamp were, Jeffry Amachree, Principal Technology Architect, ECEMEA Tech West Africa, Olatunde Senewo, Principal Solutions Specialist Engineer, Oracle, Amanda Obidike, the Strategy Lead of STEMi Makers Africa and Bekere Amassoma Oracle Academy Programs Associate, Sub Saharan Africa.