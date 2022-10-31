Sachet water prices to go up today, October 31

The price of Sachet water has seen an upward adjustment twice this year

Sachet water price has gone up effective today, Monday, October 31, 2022.

The National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (Naspawap) reviewed the price to cushion producers on the effect of the ever-rising production cost.



This means Ghanaians will from today pay more for bottled and sachet water.



Following this, iced sachet water will be sold at 60 pesewas.



Also iced bottled water, 500m1 will be retailed at GH02.50 and iced bottles water 750m1 or medium size be retailed at GH03.50.

It however cautioned that there might be slight variations across regions and towns due to haulage to remote and distant areas and other overheads.



In the open market, consumers may purchase a bag of sachet water between GH012.00 and GH015.00 depending on the shop location.



