Sack Ofori-Atta and Adu Boahen or we will boycott 2023 budget – Majority NPP MPs

A group of Majority lawmakers in parliament have threatened to boycott the 2023 budget presentation and subsequently budget debate if Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta is not removed from office.

The NPP MPs addressing journalists on Tuesday, October 25 explained the position comes following several concerns over the management of the economy which is now seeking IMF assistance.



The group however said it will not do business with government nor support the 2023 budget if the president fails to heed their calls.



MP for Asante-Akim North, Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi who introduced himself as the spokesperson for the Majority Caucus said several concerns raised on economic management, have been sent to government, but are yet to yield the intended results.



"We have made our grave concerns to the President through parliamentary leadership and NPP leadership without any positive response. We are by this medium communicating our strong desire that the President change the Minister of Finance [Ken Ofori-Atta] and the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry [Charles Adu Boahen] without further delay to restore confidence in the financial sector and reverse the downward trend in economic growth," the lawmaker told journalists.



"The summary of our concerns leads to a plea that the Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta and Charles Adu Boahen be removed from office. We pray that this request will be carried to the presidency," he added.



Meanwhile, about 80 NPP MPs have reportedly signed the petition for the removal of Ken Ofori-Atta and Charles Adu Boahen.





MA/FNOQ



