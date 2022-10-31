0
Sack Ofori-Atta or we demonstrate – Automobile dealers give Akufo-Addo 2 weeks ultimatum

Mon, 31 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Automobile Dealers Union (ADUG) has called on the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to, as a matter of urgency, sack the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

They stated that this was because of the minister’s “abysmal performance in managing the economy of Ghana.”

According to the Union, the rapid depreciation of the Ghana cedi seriously affects their working capital, thereby affecting their general livelihood.

“The impacts of exchange rates are really having a devastating effect on businesses, and all our investments are going down the drain,” an October 31, 2022, release detailed.

The Union also threatened to start a “huge” demonstration on November 19, 2022, if their demand was not met.

The release signed by the General Secretary of the Union, Benjamin Owusu Yankey, stated: “However, we are giving the President two weeks ultimatum if he fails to release Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta from his position as the Finance Minister of the Republic of Ghana, we will stage a huge demonstration against him (H. E. Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo) on November 19, 2022, at 8:00 am, at Obra Spot, Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra.”

ADUG has also called on other trade unions to join to make these demands from the government.

“We are calling on all concerned importers and traders whose businesses have been negatively affected by the high exchange rates (US Dollar) as a result of the poor policy decisions by the Finance Minister should join hands with us to stage a demonstration against the President for his refusal to sack the Finance Minister,” they added.

