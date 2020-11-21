Sakumono beach to be upgraded

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi

Mrs Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, said government will upgrade the Sakumono beach in the Greater Accra Region into a model one.

She said the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), in collaboration with the Tema Development Corporation, would undertake the project to expand the recreational options of residents in Accra and Tema.



Mrs Oteng-Gyasi said this when addressing a durbar of chiefs and people of Tafi Atome in the Afadzato South District of the Volta Region, where she commissioned upgraded facilities of the Tafi Atome Monkey Sanctuary and Cultural Village.



She said the GTA would continue the site guide training and orientation to upgrade professionalism of staff.



The training would guarantee repeat visits of tourists in a bid to position Ghana as the preferred tourism destination in Africa, she said.



The Tourism Minister said work was on-going and at various stages of completion on some tourist sites in the country, including the Gushiegu Craft Village, Bonwire Kente Museum, Kintampo Zipline, and Cocoa Museum at Mampong-Akwapim.

She noted that the upgraded facility at Tafi Atome would stimulate further growth and that the community will derive maximum benefits through the provision of additional tourism-related services such as accommodation through establishment of hotels.



Mrs Oteng-Gyasi urged site managers to make regular maintenance and commitment to customer care their hallmark.



Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, encouraged all stakeholders, especially students and communities, to be interested in tourism businesses and explore its potentials to the maximum.



“It is only when we further develop and promote our tourism resources that they will generate the needed results,” he said.



He called for cooperation of communities to accelerate the development of the tourism sector, which held so much promise for the Volta Region and the nation as a whole.

Dr Letsa assured the people of the Region of government’s commitment to curbing any acts of election-related violence and urged citizens to cooperate with the security agencies to achieve a peaceful poll.



“I am aware of the government's support for the security services to deal with any act of violence and we are confident that the 2020 general election will be one of the most peaceful we will enjoy,” he said.



“I wish to assure all the people of the Region that the best form of security shall be provided before, during and after the elections to ensure peace and safety.”



Dr Letsa urged them to vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to complete construction works on the Eastern Corridor road to boost tourism.