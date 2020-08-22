Business News

Salaries and pension of railway workers to be addressed soon - Akufo-Addo

File photo of railways workers

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that for the country to have a viable railway system, it was imperative to meet the needs of the people who man the system to find satisfaction in their work.

He therefore pointed out that the issues of salaries and pension for the railway workers was of much importance to be addressed with proper and befitting arrangement.



President Akufo-Addo made the remark when he addressed a durbar held in his honour at the Railway Training School after inspecting the Essiam Bypass as part of activities to end his two-day tour to the Western Region.



“The issue of salary and pension is of a high priority for me and my government, so be rest assured that we will address it with a better pension system for railway workers that commensurate and fits so that when they are doing their work they can retire in a dignified way” he emphasized.



He bemoaned "we do not appreciate the value of our railway system and allowed it to be wasted away after independence, but now the entire world has understood that railway travel and the movement of cargo is the most efficient and environmentally free form of transport in the world".



The President said in this regard, his government has resolved to revive the sector in the country and would make sure that the sector which was once vibrant bounces back to life.

“I am going to find the money, find the resources and I am going to revive the railway system”.



The President eulogized the Minister for Railways, Mr Joe Ghartey who also hails from the centre of the railway sector and said he has the confidence in him to champion the renaissance and revival of the railway sector.



He pointed out that his commitment to reviving the railway system was unconditional and non-negotiable and for that matter Ghanaians should have confidence in him and give four more years to him to deliver the resolution.



Nana Kobina Nketsia V, Omanhene of Essikado Traditional Area, recounted that Ghana’s independence could not have been achieved without the workers of the railway sector and lamented how it was left to waste.



He expressed the hope that the resolution of the President to revive the sector would not be a mirage or a ‘chase after the wind’ and rallied the support of all stakeholders to help the President’s vision to come through.

