Sale of AirtelTigo: Don’t engage without parliamentary approval – Minority to investors

The Minority in parliament has warned investors interested in the sale of telecommunications company, AirtelTigo against entering any agreement without parliamentary approval.

According to him, it is required by Ghana’s laws that every state-owned asset which is being sold must undergo parliamentary approval.



“We want to use this opportunity to serve notice to any foreign investor that they must be very careful of signing any deals because if they think that they are buying any asset that belongs to the Ghanaian people without the proper parliamentary approval, we can assure them that that agreement is going to be null and void in any court of law in any jurisdiction in this country,” he said when he spoke to journalists in parliament.



Sam George said the next John Mahama will not accept any such agreements in 2025.



He further disclosed that AirtelTigo owes a tower company in Ghana to the tune of GH¢200 million.



“If you sell that company to an investor, what happens to that debt? Are they going to move that debt to the taxpayer? Because somebody has mismanaged a private entity and government has gone to take on?" the MP questioned.

