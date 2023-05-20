Saltpond decommissioning project: No procurement laws have been breached - GNPC

GNPC Headoffice

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has stated that it remains committed to ensuring the successful execution of the Saltpond Field Decommissioning Project (SFDP).

The assurance from the national oil company follows a publication in the Africa Intelligence portal indicating that GNPC had breached procurement laws regarding the awarding of consultancy contracts with respect to the decommissioning project.



But the Corporation in a statement issued on May 19, 2023 described the allegations raised by Africa Intelligence as "false" and clarified that it had not breach any procurement laws as suggested by the publication.



"The statement that 'almost 70% of the consultancy work had already been done by the GNPC’s technical teams' before the project management consultancy contract was awarded is false," the statement noted.



"It should be noted that the scope of the project management consultancy is in three (3) phases: pre-decommissioning, decommissioning, and post-decommissioning. The critical phase covers decommissioning which is ongoing and post-decommissioning.



It continued that, “In recognition of the fact that part of the pre-decommissioning had been done at the time of execution of the project management consultancy contract, the final contract price of under three million US dollars (USD 3,000,000.00) was consistent with the change in scope.



"Given the far-reaching environmental health and safety implications of the SFDP, GNPC assures the public that it is committed to ensuring the successful execution of the SFDP as has been the case throughout the lifecycle of the SFDP,” the Corporation said.

