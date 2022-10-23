Sam Jonah recommends domestication as solution to economic hardships

Sam Jonah

Sir Samuel Esson Jonah has indicated the current economic hardship should transform the Ghanaian economy from an import-driven and dependent kind to one that sees the people eat what they grow.

Speaking at the 60th anniversary of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), on Thursday, October 20, the Business magnate said:



“Our insatiable appetite and high demand for any and everything foreign is central to many of the challenges we are facing as a country,” he observed.



“Personally, I feel that unless and until concrete measures and actions are implemented to have an integrated economy, which has at its core, less dependence on foreign goods, I am afraid our economic challenges would be further exacerbated.



“Without a doubt, we should start with what we eat. I think it is unconscionable that most of the tilapia we consume comes from China. Our frozen chicken comes from the Netherlands and the US and, of course, we continue to rely on Burkina Faso for our onions and tomatoes.



“Now, I’m told China is exporting cassava and Gari and Yams. The cost of food is a major part of any nation’s economy and it behoves on all of us to do whatever we can to improve accessibility and affordability.”

The Chancellor of UCC during his speech noted that the University is supposed to lead in ensuring efficient implementation of the government’s agriculture policies.



Sir Sam Jonah said, “my charge to UCC is that we lead the national effort in ensuring that we use cutting-edge technologies and research to assist with the efficient implementation of government’s agriculture policies.



“Our School of Agriculture must lead the charge in the production of improved varieties of our local foodstuffs, better yielding crops, cheaper poultry and aquacultural feeds etc. We are entrusting you with the responsibility of ensuring we grow what we eat and eat what we grow."



He continued: “In this regard, I expect you to establish and forge strong partnerships, bonds and collaborations with institutions such as the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research and other relevant local bodies pertinent to the development of our Agricultural sector.



“This urgency and scope of the current global challenges and our own, highlights the importance of cooperation. This is my charge to you and I believe that as a University the success in this endeavour will make us more relevant in the noble fight for our economic emancipation. We owe this to this country.”

UCC @ 60 durbar saw past and present officials of the University, including former Vice Chancellors and Chancellors, in attendance. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was the Special Guest of Honour and an honorary alumnus.



