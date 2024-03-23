Sankofa Series: How a Ghanaian food processing company was established with ten shillings

Madam Esther Afua Ocloo (Nee Nkulenu)

During the post-World War II era, Madam Esther Afua Ocloo (Nee Nkulenu) became instrumental in Ghana’s industrialization drive.

The period saw the establishment of a notable food processing company that served the needs of people and created many jobs.



Known as the Nkulenu Industries, the company was established in 1942 with a mere sum of ten shillings. While the figure may not seem as much today, it was more than enough to instill a good imprint in many minds.



A year after the company was established, Madam Ocloo invested her pocket money - a sum of ten shillings, given to her by an aunt (the late Josephine Nkulenu; Mrs. Mensah).



Madam Nkulenu, as she was affectionately called, studied at the Achimota College and began the sale of marmalade in key parts of the country, through which she earned a household name.



Using firewood, oranges, sugar and used jam jars, she started the business by producing twelve jars of marmalade. In pricing the product, Madam Nkulenu decided on a 100 percent markup and sold a jar at one shilling.



The pricing regime enabled her to sell the marmalade efficiently due to the shortage created during World War II.

This, however, encouraged her to add orange squash under the brand name “NKULENU” which has survived to date.



The successes of the venture enabled Madam Ocloo to save money and later travel to the United Kingdom where she was admitted to Bristol University to study food preservation and processing techniques.



This newly acquired knowledge enabled her to introduce new products and improve the quality of the marmalade and fruit juices.



In 1956, Madam Ocloo went to England to develop recipes for commercial canning. She also served as one of the founders of Women's World Banking in 1976.



Nkulenu Industries went on to produce palm drink, spiced palm soup base, Ga kenkey, Fante kenkey, and orange marmalade.



Nkulenu currently has a processing facility located in Madina, a suburb of Accra, which was constructed in 1961.

Madame Ester Ocloo was married to Stephen Ocloo with four children.



She passed away on February 8 2002.



MA



This story was first published on March 22 2023