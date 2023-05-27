Sarah Mensah becomes first-ever woman president of Jordan Brand

Sarah Mensah is the first Black woman to lead Nike's North America business

Nearly two years after becoming the first Black woman to lead Nike’s North America business, Sarah Mensah has made history again as the first woman president of the Jordan Brand. The former president, Craig Williams, will be moving to President of Geographies & Marketplace at Nike, Inc.

Mensah’s new role, which comes ahead of the start of the WNBA season, has been praised by many as it shows how sports giants like Nike are now committed to placing women at the top. Mensah has helped lead 10 years of growth at Nike, Inc. recently leading Nike’s North America business as both Vice President and GM.



“It’s very personal. I grew up in Beaverton, Oregon, less than a mile from Nike. When I was little I used to run on an athletics track a mile away and I saw Nike grow,” said Mensah in May 2022. “For me, being a young girl who wanted to play sports, Nike was one of the brands that inspired me the most and allowed me to see what was possible. I feel empowered to continue the role Nike has played for me, for others, and to grow the aspirational nature of the brand.”



Before joining Nike in 2013, Mensah served as VP and COO of the Portland Trailblazers from 2009 to 2012, and during this period, the team’s revenue grew 105%, according to Boardroom. The platform added that Mensah’s work with Nike including as Senior Director of Strategic Planning, paved a 10-year roadmap for Jordan Brand “that currently sees signature stars in ascending spaces and a footprint that covers everything from college sports to Italian shopping.”

Twenty-six years ago, Michael Jordan launched his own brand under the Nike umbrella. “Brand Jordan,” which would later become known as Jordan Brand, was introduced alongside the new Air Jordan 13, as reported by Si.com.



The brand reached $5.1 billion in annual revenue in 2022 and has over the years been working to build a more diverse, inclusive team with names such as Larry Miller, Gentry Williams, and Howard White being leaders.