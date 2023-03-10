0
Scrap the E-Levy immediately, it is now a nuisance tax – Coalition

Fri, 10 Mar 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Tax Justice Coalition (TJC) has urged the government to abolish the Electronic Transfer Levy immediately.

Despite a recent rate reduction from 1.5% to 1%, the group believes the levy should be repealed.

According to the coalition, the levy is now a “nuisance” tax.

The chairperson of TJC, Vitus Azeem, said at a news conference in Accra on Thursday (9 March) on the theme: “An analysis of the 2023 annual budget and economic policy,” that E-Levy is now defeating the government’s cashless agenda.

“TJC Ghana particularly calls on the government not to implement the 15% VAT increase and totally scrap the E-Levy and focus more seriously on implementing the more progressive taxation of income, wealth and property,” he said.

“TJC Ghana also recommends that the social intervention continue as proposed,” Azeem added.

Ghana’s parliament approved an amendment to the Electronic Transaction Levy on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

In the 2023 Budget presentation, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta announced a reduction in the E-levy rate from 1.5% to 1%.

