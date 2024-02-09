Scrap the three taxes now – Importers and Exporters Association to Bawumia

Vice President Dr Bawumia

Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association, Samson Asaki Awingobit, says the business community wants the promises delivered by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia now.

Awingobit, without mincing words, described the policies announced by Dr. Bawumia as lofty.



He also averred that Dr. Bawumia engaged in smart politics when he likened himself to a driver’s mate and hence could not necessarily be held responsible for the challenges recorded under the Nana Addo administration.



“Bawumia is a smart politician. He was not trained as a communicator, but he is more than a communicator. He knows when he is speaking where to touch the human being to get what he wants.



"He was smart to tell us that he was the mate and now wants to become the driver. That is what an intelligent politician will do, and that is what he succeeded in doing,” he told Rainbowradioonline.com in an exclusive interview.



He went on to state that in 2016 and 2020, the NPP made lofty promises and yet could not deliver on them.

“In 2016 and 2020, there were so many lofty promises, and yet, they failed to deliver on them. Dr. Bawumia is back and still making these lofty promises. Ghanaians are struggling and going through difficulties. So we have listened, and we are going to do our analysis and use it against him. I am calling on my fellow associations that we should hold Bawumia to a meeting so he will sign a social contract with us.”



According to him, these promises to scrap some of the nuisance taxes ought to be immediately implemented.



He also claimed that the policies announced by the Vice President lacked clarity and that it would be proper for them to engage him so he could explain them further.



“We should not accept what he said at face value. We need to hold him accountable and demand social contact with him, so we will continue to remind him of his promises if he becomes president. The policies to scrape taxes are good, but there are lofty promises. We want the implementation now, not in the future.



"We want action now. Ghanaians are already suffering, and so we don’t want the promises to be implemented in the future, but we want them now.”