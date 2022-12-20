Second hand clothing reduced by 35%

File photo

The Ghana Used Clothing Dealers Association has urged government to continue to implement measures that will help the appreciation of the cedi in order to bring relief to business communities in the country.

This follows the appreciation of the cedi against major trading currencies of the world.



The cedi is currently trading at GH¢8 against USD1.



In a statement issued on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, the association announced a reduction in prices of second hand clothing goods.

“In view of the current positive change in the value of the cedi, we have reduced prices of the second hand clothing goods by 35% [for] our customers to facilitate easy buying and selling,” the association said.



The association also appealed to “the public and members in the sector of second hand clothing business, to adjust their prices accordingly for consumers to have a positive feel of the trend.”