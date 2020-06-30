Business News

Second phase of Makola Redevelopment Project to commence in July 2020 – AMA Boss

The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, has announced that the second phase of Makola redevelopment project would commence in July 2020.

He disclosed this on Monday at a stakeholder engagement held at the 31st December Makola Market to interact with leadership and occupants of the shed to be affected adding that the second phase would see the reconstruction of shed nine to accommodate some 270 stalls.



According to him the commencement of the project follows the successful completion of shed eight under the first phase of the project adding that work is expected to be completed in less than a year.



He expressed his appreciation to the traders for their cooperation during the first phase and was hopeful they would continue to cooperate to ensure the successful completion of the second phase of the project which is intended to accommodate more stalls.



“We thank you all for your cooperation and understanding, as you are aware, we are working in phases, one at a time. This is to ensure that we do not bring the entire market down before reconstructing… The delay was due to unavailability of funds but now that we have secured the funds’ work must begin,” he said.



He urged the traders to relocate to the temporary shed provided by the Assembly within two weeks to enable work to begin.

The Mayor also used the opportunity to educate the traders about the need to strictly adhere to all the COVID-19 preventive protocols in order to curb the spread of the virus in the city.



Some market women who spoke at the engagement expressed their gratitude to the Assembly, citing conducive trading environment and improved security in the market among others as some benefits they were currently enjoying after the completion of the first phase.



Located in the heart of the city, the Makola Market a legendary shopping place constructed in the year 1924 which is the main wholesale and retail market place in the city also serves as the centre of trade in the country and one of the nation’s most essential social and cultural institution has been redeveloped with the shed which was initially built to be occupied by 180 traders but expanded to accommodate over 200 traders.



Products sold in the market ranges from manufactured and imported foods, fresh produce, clothes, shoes, tools, medicines, pots and pans to Jewellery made from locally handcrafted beads.

