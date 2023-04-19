2
Menu
Business

See full list of 95 suspected stolen luxury cars frozen by EOCO

Benz Parked File photo

Wed, 19 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) has announced that some ninety-five (95) luxury cars have been frozen by its Executive Director.

These cars which are in the possession of some individuals and car dealerships are to be brought to the offices of EOCO no later than May 3, 2023.

Owners of these vehicles are expected to come along with the needed documents.

The statement from EOCO said if owners of the said vehicles do not report with them on the said date, it will take the needed steps to confiscate them in accordance with the law.

The cars are believed to have been stolen from across the United States and shipped into the country by a syndicate.

Below are the details of the 95 cars:











Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:







IB/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Albert Donkor family rejects 'armed robber' tag
EOCO freezes 95 luxurious cars; directs owners to report before May 3
Ex-Fomena NPP chair confirms receiving GH¢1m from Ken Agyapong
Hakimi's divorce saga: Captain Smart narrates experience
Akufo-Addo to appoint Gertrude Torkornoo As New CJ of Ghana – Report
How galamsey destroyed part of garden at Akufo-Addo's Kyebi residence
Kenyan woman busted at KIA for attempting to smuggle cocaine
Kennedy Agyapong sends strong warning to contenders
John Mahama pays his own electricity bills – ECG MD confirms
Ghana Army Rejected Me Because Of My Height, Eyeballs - Ghanaian Soldier In Uk
Related Articles: