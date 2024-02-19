See video of the university Herbert Wigwe was building for vulnerable children

The late founder of Access Bank Holdings, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, before his untimely demise, undertook a number of significant projects seeking to transform lives and society.

Wigwe, who was a banker by profession, was also a philanthropist and entrepreneur seeking to spark change in the lives of those around him, whether far or near.



One of his projects was the Wigwe University that is seeking to provide key tertiary education for vulnerable children in Nigeria and across Africa.



The university, which is located in Lagos, was expected to officially open in September 2024, with admissions already in place.



Since news of Herbert Wigwe’s demise first hit social media on February 10, many have been sharing some of the good deeds of the banking genius.



Among these is the visual prototype of yet-to-be opened Wigwe University and the level of work done thus far.

The viral video shared on the X platform depicts an exquisite and world class educational center of excellence.



The university is fitted with about 100 hostels, capable of accommodating about 1,000 children.



Buildings and faculties within the university are sited in rather green areas to champion climate sustainability, a well-constructed parking area, modern offices, indoor sports arena, a football and athletics field, and many more.



The projections for the university, according to Herbert Wigwe in an earlier interview with Channels TV, is expected to support about 24,000 people within 18-24 months.



“We have wrapped it up and we’re building 100 hostels capable of accommodating about 1,000 children for lectures so technically what you’re about to see in about 18-24 months is that university will be able to accommodate about 24,000 children and it’s a very important things for us because it is critical for nation building,” the late Herbert Wigwe earlier shared.

The last time I caught up with Herbert Wigwe was at the Access Bank Polo event in Windsor. He spoke with so much pride and conviction about his plans to open a university for vulnerable children. Rest in peace sir ????@channelstv pic.twitter.com/pP6nE0j14H — Juliana Olayinka (@julezolayinka) February 10, 2024

The visionary banking genius, his wife, and their son, as well as three others lost their lives in a helicopter crash which occurred on Friday night, February 9, 2024, in California-USA.They were said to have been on their way to watch the Super Bowl game in Las Vegas.Before his untimely demise, Herbert Wigwe, had over the years played an instrumental role in Africa’s financial sector, championing various banking service reforms through the Access Holdings conglomerate.In 2018, Access Bank became the largest bank in Nigeria after it purchased fellow competitor Diamond Bank.

The bank has through the years expanded its operations in Africa and beyond, with plans to open a new banking service in Asia this year.



Access Bank was founded in 1989.









Herbert Wigwe already began the construction of Wigwe University which is set to launch in 222 days.



Wigwe University has been designed to be the most exquisite university in Africa. Watching this video made me realize even more the nothingness in this life pic.twitter.com/QReP7Eq0ur — DON “Tobechukwu” Ade (@Row_Haastrup) February 12, 2024

MA/AE