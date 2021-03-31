Self-preparation, passion, communication key to a successful global career - Women admonished

Dr Lucy Agyapong makes a point during the discussions as the host and other panelists look on

Source: GhIIA

A panel of distinguished women, have admonished young African women to eschew complacency and embrace self-preparation, if they aspire to successful careers in global institutions. They made this assertion during a virtual Role Modelling discussion organised by the Institute of International Affairs, Ghana (GhIIA.org), themed, “Showcasing successful women in Global roles”.

The panellists for the event included Honourable Hannah Tetteh, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ghana, H.E Siaw-Boateng (Ghana's Ambassador to Belgium and Permanent Representative to the European Union), Ms. Adelaide Asante (Chief Operating Officer ‎African Institute of Mathematical Sciences - AIMS Ghana), and Dr. Lucy Agyapong (Associate Dean of Engineering at Academic City College).



Touching on the need for self-preparation, the panel stressed the need for hard work as a prerequisite for successful careers of any kind. Honourable Hannah Tetteh indicated that international institutions have the highest standards of professional excellence, hence merit, not gender, is the key criterion for career opportunities.



She therefore encouraged young women to take self-preparation very seriously. “There is no substitute for competence and hard work, if you want to excel in your careers”, she cautioned.



Adding her voice to the need for hard work, Dr Lucy Agyapong encouraged young women to adopt the attitudes of industry and diligence as that is the only way by which they can climb the dizzy heights of global excellence.



“More than ever before, young women have great opportunities to leave a mark in international institutions. But you still need a firm commitment to excellence and hard work to enable you undergo the lifelong training that would catapult you to success”, the STEM high achiever stated, adding, “Learning is a lifelong journey, and when you commit yourself to it through hard work, you can excel in any field”.



Ambassador Sena Siaw-Boateng echoed this view noting, “Passion for what you do would allow you to endure the sacrifices of self-preparation, without which, success in global institutions would be elusive.”

The panel highlighted excellent communication, particularly being bilingual, as a crucial ingredient for success in global institutions and encouraged young women to inculcate it as part of self-preparation.



Ambassador Sena Siaw-Boateng disclosed that Ghana has entered into an agreement with Francophone countries that would pave the way for Ghanaians to more easily add French to their repertoire of languages under the auspices of the Alliance Francaise programme. She admonished young women to seize such opportunities to become bilingual.



Adding to the discussion, Ms Adelaide Asante, another high achiever in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), underscored mentorship and social networking as another vital factor in climbing up the professional ladder. “As young women, you need guidance from those who blazed the trail ahead of you. You can make their mistakes and successes your signposts for progress”, she emphasised.



The panel pledged to extend a guiding hand to those young women with the passion and zeal for progress, as they pondered on the pitfalls that they have encountered in their stellar careers.



The event is one of a series, organised by GhIIA.org, to mark International Women’s day. It aimed to celebrate the achievements of Ghanaian women in the fields of diplomacy and international relations; provide a role modelling opportunity for young women in international relations; and raise awareness for gender empowerment in Ghana and Africa. It was moderated by Mrs Atiewin Mbilah-Lawson, a TV presenter at GH One.



