Seso Global strengthens support for sustainable real estate in Africa

Source: Seso Global

Hosts webinar and virtual tour of eco-friendly homes in Accra

Digital real estate broker, Seso Global, is strengthening its support for sustainable real estate in Africa with the launch of a range of eco-friendly homes on the Seso Global marketplace.



The marketplace will provide home buyers with a unique opportunity to access affordable, energy efficient and environmentally friendly homes in Ghana on the Seso Global platform.



“We are proud to launch this range of eco-friendly homes in Accra, which is a testament to Seso Global’s long-term commitment to creating a sustainable future for the industry,” said Daniel Bloch, CEO of Seso Global.



This collaboration between Seso Global and Nyame Dua Homes is a strategic partnership to bring beautiful, environmentally-friendly affordable homes to market in Ghana. These homes feature state-of-the-art technology, such as solar technology and a water reservoir to reduce energy consumption and usage.

“We are proud to work with Seso Global to make sustainable real estate a reality in Africa,” said Kiran Daswani, CEO of Nyame Dua Homes.



These eco-friendly homes are located in The Greens, a beautiful and serene residential development in Tema, Ghana and are available for sale on the Seso Global marketplace.



Seso Global and Nyame Dua Homes will be co-hosting a webinar and virtual tour of The Greens development on Wednesday 19th May, 2021 at 3pm GMT (4pm GMT +1).



