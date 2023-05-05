0
Ship Owners and Agents Association mark 30th anniversary

SOAAG03 Members of SOAAG and stakeholders pictured during 30th anniversary celebration

Fri, 5 May 2023 Source: Eye on Port

Over the course of the last week, the Ship Owners and Agents Association of Ghana (SOAAG) celebrated its 30th anniversary with its stakeholders.

SOAAG for 30 years has served as a central organization in the country for companies and corporations engaged in the shipping business.

The association is made up of 17 shipping companies that operate in Ghana.

Executive Member of SOAAG, Adam Imoru Ayarna, stated the association’s resolve to rely on effective dialogue to arrive at mutually beneficial solutions with its stakeholders.

Stakeholders present including the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, the Meridian Port Services, and the Ghana Shippers Authority among others expressed continued support for the activities of SOAAG in the country.

