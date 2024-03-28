Shippers Authority highlights potential impact of recent internet disruption on businesses

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Shippers Authority, Kwesi Baffour Sarpong

The Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA) has highlighted on the potential adverse impact of the recent Internet Service (IS) disruption on businesses especially in the import and export value chain.

According to the Authority, the disruptions saw stakeholders in the import and export sector being the hardest hit by the challenge considering that most of the processing services were done via the shipping value chain which are digitized.



In a statement issued on March 18, 2024, the GSA assured shippers of its support in situations where it can be established that the internet service disruption inflicted negative financial consequences on the shipping and clearing activities of the shipper.



“GSA has also since the IS disruptions, engaged terminal operators and other shipping service providers to ensure that Shippers aren't charged for any delays in the cargo arrival and clearing process that are not occasioned by the Shipper, be it internet service disruption related or not,” the Authority said.



The GSA however encouraged all shippers who believe they have been assessed charges stemming from the Internet Service disruption or any other delays not occasioned by them to contact the GSA for necessary rectification.



MA

