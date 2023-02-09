Shippers' engaged over operational challenges

Periodic visits to operators in the shipping and logistics sector is a core part of GSA’s mandate

Source: Ghana Shippers' Authority

As part of efforts to understand and address the challenges shippers face in their operations, the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) visited four (4) businesses in the Industrial Area of the Greater Accra Region.

The visit which is part of the GSA’s regular shipper outreach exercise covered Textile Trico Company Limited, which imports yarn for the production of garments and the Ghana Carton Boxes Manufacturing Company Limited, who import raw materials for the production of carton boxes for the export of perishable goods among others.



The GSA team also visited GIHOC Distilleries, exporters of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages as well as Duraplast Ghana Limited, importers of industrial raw materials for the production of PVC pipes and poly tanks.



Among other things, the shippers were sensitized on the newly negotiated rates for Freight Forwarders which took effect on 1st January 2023. They were urged not to pay more than the negotiated rates.



They intimated that they were not happy about the exchange rate fluctuation and the circumstances that usually lead to the payment of demurrage. They asked for support to address the challenges.

At the Ghana Carton Boxes Manufacturing Company Limited, the GSA team enquired about the high cost of cartons which had increased the cost of exporting goods from Ghana.



In response, the Managing Director of the company Mr. Prince Ofosu explained that the price of the cartons had been increased due to the high cost of production. He appealed to the regulatory agencies to consider offering some exemptions on imported raw materials to reduce the total cost of production.



A Senior Officer with the Shipper Services and Trade Facilitation Department of the GSA, Mrs. Rhodalyn Djanitey said that the GSA will engage the Ghana Free Zones Authority to explore the possibility of bringing the Ghana Carton Boxes Manufacturing Company Limited and other companies on board its programme to enable them to benefit exemptions that may apply to their businesses.



Periodic visits to operators in the shipping and logistics sector is a core part of the GSA’s mandate. It helps in the formulation of policies and the drawing of programs to promote and enhance business processes at the ports.