Shippers urged to utilize GSA's Shipper Complaints and Support Unit

Ghana Shippers Authority’s headquaters

Source: Ghana Shippers' Authority

Shippers have been urged to utilise the services of the Ghana Shippers Authority’s (GSA) Shipper Compliant and Support Unit (SCSU) located at the country’s entry points.

The SCSU was set up to give real-time assistance to shippers at the country’s entry points.



During a visit to eleven (11) shippers in Accra, the GSA reinforced the benefit shippers can derive from the SCSU and the opportunity it offers the state to understand the challenges in the shipping and logistics sector.



The visits which were done between Monday 30th and Tuesday 31st January 2023, were also to create awareness on the educational and economic benefits shippers derive from being registered with GSA and to encourage shippers to register.



The shippers visited are Royale Assets Company Limited, JABAG Multi-Haven Ent., Stevebrob Publishing Service, Berma-Young Clearing Limited Diankeff Ent., Batmoh Ent., Mikwaneo Merchant & Construction Ltd., Oduponteng Ventures, My Best Eye, Emmaur Logistics, Ampam and Sons Ventures.

The shippers shared some of their concerns including harassment by personnel from the security agencies which results in delays in the movement of their goods in transit, and the unstable exchange rate.



The team from the GSA used the opportunity to educate the shippers on the mandate of the GSAand encouraged them to monitor its website and social media handles for information on emerging trends in the industry.



A Senior Officer of the Shipper Services and Trade Facilitation Department of GSA, Mrs. Rhodalyn Djanitey assured the shippers that the GSA will engage the relevant agencies and stakeholders to ensure that their concerns are resolved.