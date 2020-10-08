‘Shut up’ on cocoa issues – COCOBOD CEO to Mahama

Joseph Boahen Aidoo, CEO, COCOBOD

The Chief Executive Officer for COCOBOD, Joseph Boahen Aidoo has taken a swipe at former President Mahama for collapsing the cocoa sector during his tenure as President.

Addressing chiefs and people at Atobiase in the Wassa East district of the Western region as part of the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s two day working visit to the region, Mr Aidoo intimated that it was during the tenure of President Mahama that a significant number of cocoa farms were destroyed by the cocoa swollen shoot disease.



“John Mahama should keep quiet, he has little appreciation of how the cocoa sector operates, he’s bereft of ideas, what did he do when the swollen shoot disease ravaged farms,” he queried.



He further revealed that during the tenure of President Akufo-Addo, affected cocoa farmers are receiving a compensation of one thousand Ghana cedis while the trees are cut for replanting.

The comments come after former President Mahama described as unjustifiable, President Nana Akufo-Addo’s decision to abandon the cocoa roads project.



Addressing a durbar of chiefs at Bopa in the Sefwi Akontombra District of the Western North Region, Mr. Mahama said Mr. Akufo-Addo and the NPP, because of politics, stopped the ongoing road projects, leading to a neglect of the roads for almost four years, and eroding the progress already made on those roads.