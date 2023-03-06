Slow start to sales at Independence Day grounds in Ho as traders express great hopes

Traders in Ho have bemoaned the low levels of sales they experienced in the early hours of independence day.

The traders were elated and excited that this year's independence day celebrations were held in the capital of the Volta Region.



They affirmed that due to the celebration, developmental projects have been embarked on to ensure the successful execution of the event.



But in the early hours of the day, traders were yet to see significant sales being made.



However, the traders were optimistic that by the end of the day, they would make a significant amount of profit.



“I am so happy (about the 6th March coming to the Volta Region) because, since 1957, we have not witnessed this thing before in the Volta Region. So, witnessing this thing in the Volta Region, precisely the Adaklu district which I come from, I’m happy,” one of the traders told GhanaWeb’s Etsey Atisu.

Things on sale ranged from food to clothing, to the country's paraphernalia among others.







Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:

















Watch the latest edition of Business Moments below:







