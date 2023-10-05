Social media users express 'shock' over BoG Governor's 'hooligans' comment

Dr. Ernest Addison is Governor of Bank of Ghana

Ghanaians on X have expressed “shock” over comments made by the Governor of the Bank of Ghana after Minority MPs staged a protest on October 3, 2023, to demand his resignation.

Dr. Ernest Addison criticized the opposition lawmakers for their recent demonstration describing it as "completely unnecessary”.



He added that he would not resign as demanded by the Minority MPs.



“The Minority in Parliament have many channels to channel their grievances in civilised societies, not through demonstrations in the streets as hooligans,” he said.



President of policy think tank, IMANI Africa, Frankiln Cudjoe wrote on X: “Governor Addison, are you sure you can survive the call by all major opposition parties for you to resign over your financing of the worst fiscal indiscipline in GH's history?”

Also, Convener of the Fix the Country movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor wrote: “Jesus Christ!!! Wow! Wow! Wow!”



Another user, @fatheranthoni wrote: “President’s Legal Counsel says we’re fake asses, Governor of BoG says we’re hooligans. Herh!! #OccupyBoGProtest #OccupyJulorbiHouse”.



See more tweets below:





There is no accountability in this country, look at the arrogance? — ???????????????????????????????? (@RichieCharger) October 5, 2023

“In the streets of hooligans” is that what this man is telling us? He has nothing to be worried about — Osei Bugi (@GH_Bugi_Osei) October 5, 2023

The choice of word “ hooligans” to describe most MPs who were amongst the protesters is in bad taste. How does he go and appear before these same hooligans in parliament for his budget approval etc? Too bad — CurrenyForte. (@CurrencyForte7) October 5, 2023

It is very appalling, if the finance minister could survive this same resignation. Then it will be very difficult. Because Mr. President will come say the person who Took us in , is the same person to take us out . How can our president say this . We need new fresh ideas . — positive thinker???????????????????? (@Alhajistigma0) October 5, 2023