Social media users slam McDan for 'the youth of today sleep too much' comment

Chairman of the McDan Group of Companies, Dr. Daniel McKorley

Some Ghanaians on social media have reacted to a comment by the chairman of McDan Group of Companies, Dr. Daniel McKorley, stating that the youth of today sleep too much, hence, their lackadaisical attitude towards problem-solving.

Some tweeps have raised concerns over his comment as many believe his statement was insensitive.



McDan, who is currently topping trends on Twitter, speaking in an interview with Accra-based Joy FM on January 4, 2023, said, “the youth of today sleep too much, and that is the problem…We have been treated with kid gloves in this country among the youth and we are becoming a begging nation and we have to get rid of that.



"There are vast opportunities out there for the youth which can be taken advantage of and that requires a lot of effort and hard work to push them one step higher,” he added.



The businessman further indicated that ‘manner will not come from heaven’ but rather requires taking a bold step toward achieving one’s goal and aspiration in life.



But reacting to this @Don_willy in a tweet said “Mr McDan with all due respect you’re wrong. How can the youth survive if there are inadequate jobs in the country? What have you done to help curb the retrogression of the country? You’re totally wrong.”

“Those who even invite McDan for business forums are my problem. You don't know how McDan and his thugs molested the people of Ada to take their salt land?” AnnanPerry added



Below are more reactions





Mcdan the fact that you have made it doesn't mean you are saint oooo, there are so many ways to be rich, some of us know you ooo, are you advicing the youth to engage the filthy deals you did sometime ago ago and currently because your govt is in power ? — justice siriboe (@SiriboeJustice) January 5, 2023

NYA/DA