Sokode Dwaso Chief initiates establishment of rubber factory to tackle unemployment

Chief of Sokode Dwaso, Barima (Dr.) Kwabena Awuah Parker I have taken a proactive approach to address the employment challenges faced by his people by initiating the establishment of a rubber factory.

Barima (Dr.) Parker, alongside various dignitaries, including fellow chiefs and government officials, recently conducted a sod-cutting ceremony to mark the beginning of this impactful project, expected to provide jobs for over 200 individuals.



In an interview following the ceremony, Barima Parker explained the rationale behind his decision to prioritise employment issues amidst other challenges.

“My decision to tackle employment is based on broad consultations and personal observation, which have all led to the conclusion that there are many young people who have completed school and are walking around doing nothing.”



Highlighting the potential impact of the rubber factory, Barima (Dr.) Parker shared, “This factory, when it becomes operational, can employ 260 people.”