Some staff of GCNet to be laid off from April 2021

Ghana Community Network Limited (GCNet)

The Ghana Community Network Service Limited (GCNet) has served notice of redundancy to some category of staff who are due to be laid off from April 2021.

A copy of a redundancy letter in possession of GhanaWeb explained that management had to embark on a demobilization exercise in the operations of the GeGov Service, Infrastructure and Support Departments due to a non-renewal of the Service Agreement with the Ghana Revenue Authority, GRA.



“Per above, your employment contract shall be determined through redundancy. GCNet is hereby serving three months effective February 1, 2021. The effective date of your termination is April 30, 2021,” portions of the letter read.



The letter was however silent on the issue of redundancy packages as required by the standard Human Resource procedures. It estimated said that over 50 remaining staff of GCNet will be affected as a result of the action with some already contemplating legal action against the company.

In June 2020, GCNet issued a similar notice of redundancy to some 147 of its staff. The development came as a result of Government’s termination of its GCNet’s TradeNet and Transit Service contract on May 31, 2020.



Read the letter below:



