Sophia Akuffo's participation in DDEP protest is a big deal - IMANI

The President of policy think tank, IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has lauded the former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, for joining pensioner bondholders to demand their total exemption from the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

According to him, empathising with the pensioners despite not being directly affected by the programme was a timely intervention.



“I think most of us missed the part where she said she may not be affected by the programme. What she did was more of sympathizing with the aged. Her participation in the protest is a big deal. I have seen a couple of international platforms carry it.”



Franklin Cudjoe also hinted that there were a lot more people who would have wanted to speak up against the government but are worried about being sidelined.



“Her action was quite timely, maybe people would say it could have come much earlier, but it was also timely. I bet there are many others who have spoken to some of us who also feel very worried that they would be targeted if they come out,” he said.



On February 10, 2023, the former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo joined pensioner bondholders to picket the Finance Ministry.



According to her, it is "disrespectful" and "unlawful" to include pensioners in the programme.





















