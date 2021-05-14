South Africa Business Exploration Trip 2021

Source: Brand Trendz

South Africa is attracting the eye sight of the world due to its booming development. It is providing enormous potential for those in trade, manufacturing, etc. How can you miss doing business with such a huge market?

Africa Entrepreneur Conference in partnership with Verdant Global Business Solutions Ltd is facilitating business trips to South Africa for African Entrepreneurs and Small & Medium Enterprises ( SMEs ) to explore and leverage business opportunities with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).



The trade trip, which is under the Africa Entrepreneur Conference initiative, will enable African business owners to hold trade & investment discussions as well as partnership and networking sessions with their South African counterparts on how to collaborate to enhance their businesses.



Apart from the exposure that the trip provides, the entrepreneurs will also attend Africa Entrepreneur Conference 2021 which is scheduled for 22nd to 23rd September in Johannesburg, and meet South Africa government officials and some key business owners to share ideas and experiences. We will also visit some key industrial and tourist cities; Johannesburg, Pretoria and Rustenburg.

