Spare parts dealers at Suame Magazine fight District Assembly over land ownership

File photo

Spare parts dealers at Garages Zone 12 at the Suame Magazine in the Suame Municipal Assembly in the Ashanti Region have demonstrated against the Assembly over a possible land encroachment.

According to the dealers, the land was given to them (the Association of Garages) by the government of Ghana in 1989 through an executive instrument, and they pay ground rent on the land they are using.



They said the land is the same as Komfo Anokye Hospital and KNUST, so they will resist any attempts by the chiefs and the municipal chief executive to start selling the land.

“This land was given to us by the government in 1989 through an executive instrument; the government passed it through Parliament, and Parliament handed it over to the Lands Commission before it was given to us. We pay grounds rent to the Lands Commission because the government took the land from some six chiefs.”



“The land is just like the one used to build Komfo Anokye Hospital and KNUST, but they have realised that we, the spare parts dealers, don’t have any muscles, so the Chiefs and Assembly want to take the land from us,” Issah Zakari, the Chairman of Garages Zone 12, told Rainbow Radio Accra.