Spare parts dealers to boycott payment of business operating license

File photo: The spare parts dealers have boycotted the operating fees due to poor sanitation

Members of the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association have said they have boycotted payment of business operating license due to poor sanitation in the enclave.

The Association said it has made several efforts to get the Ablekuma Central Municipal Assembly to support them in making the enclave clean but their efforts have been in vain.



The Co-Chairman, Sammy Siaw Ampadu, made the revelation in an interview on Onua Fm’s Yen Sempa on Friday hosted by Kwame Tutu.

He explained that, “last year, we paid GH¢120 a month but we don’t know what the rate will be for this year, so if we are going to pay the same amount, we can collect them to buy our own truck to help in the lifting of refuse in the area.”



“There is poor sanitation in Abossey Okai and we have resorted to pay for it even though we pay taxes and daily tolls. We sent a letter to the Municipal Assembly to give us a truck for lifting off the refuse after we have cleared the area but the Assembly has never responded to our pleas so we have decided not to pay the business operating license fee. We mean it and we are not joking. We shall do it and they know we shall do it. we even told them we shall fuel the truck ourselves but this has not been done. I even spoke to the Chief of Abossey Okai and he is also facing the same challenges. So, we are now relying on tricycles to lift our refuse but these tricycles cannot not lift them because filth in Abossey Okai is overwhelming”.