Speaker assures private sector of Parliament's support

Speaker Alban Bagbin interacting with the group from PEF

• Speaker Alban Bagbin met with the Private Enterprises Federation in Parliament

• He assured them of Parliament's commitment in their businesses



• The President of PEF wants the legislature to create a periodic dialogue platform where issues affecting the private sector will be discussed



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has assured the business community of Parliament's commitment to extensively engage them on proposed amendments of laws that stifle the growth of local businesses.



He said Parliament will directly engage them on the drafting of amendments to laws that affect their operations to ensure that their concerns are fully addressed, a statement from the Speaker's office said.



The Speaker gave the assurance at a meeting with the Private Enterprises Federation (PEF) in Parliament.

He was addressing concerns raised by the Federation on some compelling issues affecting the growth of the private sector including laws bothering on taxes.



"One of the things I want to do is to engage civil society to present drafts on the proposed amendments that will better serve the business community.



"I will get the relevant committees to look at the specific laws in question and work with you to address the concerns," he said.



The President of PEF, Nana Osei Bonsu, who led the delegation, said it was time for the legislature to create a periodic dialogue platform where issues affecting the private sector could be discussed with members of the House.



He said issues affecting the private sector, including shortcomings in the tax collection system and general misunderstanding of the tax laws in the business community, must be addressed by Parliament.