Special Prosecutor concludes investigation into four major cases

Kissi Agyebeng, Special Prosecutor

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has concluded investigations into four major cases.

These involve: the Gaming Commission, former Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen, a wealthy businessman who attempted to bribe Members of Parliament and former Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Committe on Illegal Mining, Charles Bissue



The Office of the Special Prosecutor made this known in a Half Yearly Report.



Charles Adu Boahen



The Office has concluded investigation into a referral by the President of the Republic in respect of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences regarding Charles Adu Boahen, a former Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance.



The corruption allegations are contained in an investigative documentary titled, Galamsey Economy – published by Tiger Eye P.I. and the investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



According to the Special Prosecutor, he will issue directives and further action on the matter in due course.



Unnamed Wealthy Businessman



The Special Prosecutor has indicated that he will issue directives and further action on the matter in due course.



The OSP expressed its gratitude to the Rt. Hon. Speaker of Parliament and his staff for their cooperation and assistance during the investigation.



Gaming Commission of Ghana



The Office has concluded investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of the procurement and the award of a contract to Turfsport Ghana Limited by the Gaming Commission of Ghana.



According to the Special Prosecutor, he will issue directives and further action on the



matter in due course.

Charles Bissue



The Office has concluded investigation into allegations of the use of public office for profit against Charles Bissue, during his tenure as Secretary to the erstwhile Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining(IMCIM), arising from an investigative documentary titled Galamsey Fraud Part I published by Tiger Eye P.I. and the investigative journalist, Anas



Aremeyaw Anas.



This investigation is a subset of a wider investigation on illegal mining and the activities and operations of the IMCIM.



The Special Prosecutor will issue directives and further action on the matter in due course.



Ongoing Investigations



Electricity Company of Ghana Limited Investigation is ongoing in respect of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences regarding the termination of a Distribution,



Loss Reduction and Associated Network Improvement Project contract between the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited and Beijing Xiao Cheng Technology (BXC).



Illegal Mining Investigation is ongoing in respect of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences regarding illegal mining – referred to as Galamsey.



The investigation targets some officials of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Forestry Commission. It also targets the activities and expenditure of the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), especially in respect of the seizure and management of excavators, machinery, road vehicles, and gold nuggets.



The investigation further targets the activities of Akonta Mining Limited and other companies; nationals of foreign countries allegedly involved in illegal mining; and allegations of corruption and corruption-related offences against some Municipal and District Chief Executives.



National Sports Authority



Investigation is ongoing in respect of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences regarding contracts awarded by the National Sports Authority for the provision of goods and services to the following entities:

• Acoma Green Consult



• Tabee Gh. Limited



• Wanschie Car Rentals



• Obiri Car Rentals



• No Farmer No Fortune



• STC Clinic



• Bobina Solutions



• Mum & Sons Signature



Ghana Water Company Limited



Investigation is ongoing in respect of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences regarding contracts awarded by Ghana Water Company Limited for the provision of goods and services to the following entities:



• Nayak 96 Enterprise



• Dencom Construction Works



• Edmus Limited

• Jomaks



• Espab Construction Limited



• Roger More Construction Limited



• Velech Enterprise



• Intermec Gh. Limited



• A.J.I. Trading & Construction Limited



Customs Division of Ghana Revenue Authority



Following the publication by the Office of an investigation report on 3 August 2022 in respect of a complaint against Labianca Company Limited and the Customs Division of Ghana Revenue Authority, the Special Prosecutor directed the commencement of a wider investigation into the issuance of customs advance rulings and markdowns of benchmark



values.



Investigation is also ongoing in respect of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences regarding the auction sales of vehicles and other goods by the Customs Division between 1 July 2016 and 15 August 2022.



Airbus SE



Investigation is ongoing in respect of alleged bribery by Airbus SE, a European multinational aerospace corporation, regarding the sale and purchase of military aircrafts for the Republic. The Office is engaged with INTERPOL and the central authorities of the United Kingdom and the United States under the mutual legal assistance regime.



Bank of Ghana

Investigation is ongoing in respect of the banking and financial sector crisis that precipitated the collapse of some banks and financial institutions and the financial sector clean up and recapitalisation reforms.



The investigation targets alleged corruption and corruption-related offences perpetrated by some officials of the Bank of Ghana, banks, specialised deposit-taking institutions, and financial holding companies.



Ghana Police Service



Investigation is ongoing in respect of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in regarding the recruitment exercise of Course 51 of Cadet Officers Training at the Ghana Police Academy.



The investigation targets specific cases of alleged corruption and corruption-related offences and acts of the use of office for profit, abuse of office, abuse of power, favouritism, nepotism, victimisation and the selection of unqualified persons.



Estate of Kwadwo Owusu-Afriyie alias Sir John



Investigation is ongoing in respect of alleged improper acquisition of state protected land at the Achimota Forest enclave and the Sakumono Ramsar site by the deceased former Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission.



Following the refusal by the High Court, Accra to affirm the freezing order issued by the Special Prosecutor, the Office appealed to the Court of Appeal, Civil Division, Accra for a reversal of the decision of the High Court to facilitate the investigation and the final resolution of the matter.



Other Cases



The Office is also investigating one hundred and fifty (150) other cases at various levels of consideration. These would be publicised if the Special Prosecutor determines that they are within the mandate of the Office and that they should be moved past the preliminary investigation stage.



This is a policy intended to protect the privacy of individuals and the business operations of institutions and companies, and to avoid unnecessary stigmatisation.