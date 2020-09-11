Business News

Speed up work on agro-processing factories - Kyeremanten to contractors

Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen

Alan John Kojo Kyeremanten, the Minister for Trade and Industry, has asked contractors working on government-assisted agro-processing factories to speed up work to complete the projects.

He said the government was committed to creating opportunities for farmers to increase their incomes and improve on their livelihoods.



This, he said, explained why the government was investing in the establishment of agro-processing factories and warehouses across the country.



It was therefore important for contractors working on such projects to speed up work to enable beneficiary farmers not only to have a ready market but also add value to their products, he said.



Mr Keyermanten made the call when he paid a working visit to the Sekyere Central District to inspect works on a maize processing factory and a warehouse facility at Nsuta.



The facility, which falls under the one district one factory (1D1F) project, is aimed at reducing post-harvest losses.

It will also allow the farmers to add value to maize, which is produced in commercial quantities in the area.



The 440 square metre facility has two main warehouses, a processing unit which is equipped with modern machines and an administration block.



Mr Kyeremanten said the lack of holding facilities was a disincentive to farmers.



That was why the government was doing everything possible to provide such facilities to encourage farmers to increase production to ensure food security, he said.



It would also entice the youth to go into farming since they would be assured of ready markets for the produce.

