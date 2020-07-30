Press Releases

Spread Kindness: Standard Chartered Ghana tells Ghanaians on International Day of Friendship 2020

Standard Chartered Ghana tells Ghanaians on International Day of Friendship 2020

The International Day of Friendship is commemorated annually on July 30. First observed in 2011, and hosted by the United Nations, the day builds upon a 1997 UN resolution defining the Culture of Peace, to promote and defend a shared spirit of human solidarity through friendship.

Our world faces many challenges and crises today that hinder the social harmony the globe so needs. At Standard Chartered Bank, we believe that, to confront the issues that undermine social and economic development, it is imperative that the root causes be tackled through human solidarity, kindness and love.



This can only be achieved through friendship.



Friends come in many forms and are usually thought of as personal. However, there is a need to promote the importance of communal and collective friendships that can be extended to a global level. Friendships that cross borders. Friendships that promote peace. Friendships that bring cultures together and teach us how to put aside our differences for a common good.



This year, in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic, it has never been more crucial to emphasize the need to express kindness and avoid stigmatisation of those who have been affected in diverse ways. Many have lost loved ones, some their jobs, others their hopes and aspirations.



At Standard Chartered Bank, in line with our band promise ‘Here for good,’ we understand firsthand what it means to extend a helping hand to those who need it the most in times of need.



As a bank that understands kindness, we have been committed to providing incentives that would benefit not just customers, but those who have been immensely affected by the virus, to show that truly, we are a friend that is ‘Here for good.’

Some of these include donations of personal protective equipment (PPEs) to frontline workers at the Ledzokuku Municipal (LEKMA) Hospital in Teshie, Tema General Hospital, Greater Accra Regional Hospital and Ga East Hospital.



We also donated a portable Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) equipment to the Noguchi Memorial Institute and joined forces with United Way Ghana to put smiles on the faces of some underprivileged households within the country.



A little love and kindness can go a long way to make a difference.



Asiedua Addae, Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing, Standard Chartered Bank, Ghana says, “Today, as the world celebrates the International Day of Friendship, we encourage Ghanaians to spread kindness and not fear during these challenging times.



Friendship shouldn’t allow room for any stigmatisation. Make an effort to love and support everyone as we build the bridges that will carry us to a successful post COVID-19 period.



Standard Chartered, is ‘Here for good.’ Happy International Day of Friendship!

Source: Standard Chartered Bank

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.