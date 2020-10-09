Stabus: The modern-day ‘trotro’ with air condition

Quality of service has been the major complaints of passengers who board commercial vehicles popularly known as trotro.

Aside poor spacing, travelers have to deal with poor ventilation, heat during the dry season and it’s even worse when it rains due to trickles of water that soaks the clothes of these passengers.



The state of these vehicles are mostly in a poor state as the drivers do not always attend to their vehicles.



The situation turns nasty when these trotro drivers and their conductors, popularly known as mates pick a fight with passengers over change, and vice versa.



Based on these unpleasant experiences, Isidore Kportufe introduced a ride-hailing service for commercial purposes just as others; Uber and Bolt are currently operating in the country.

Labelling the service as Stabus, the Chief Executive Officer noted that the aim of this modernised trotro was to provide a 5-star service for passengers by serving them with an air condition and a good looking bus.



Also, people who want to be enrolled on Stabus would have to download Stabus on goggle play store to book and be aboard the bus.



Watch the full video below:



