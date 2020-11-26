Staff of Holiday Inn hotel demand payment of 8 months salary arrears

Holiday Inn Hotel, Accra

Some aggrieved staff of the Holiday Inn Hotel, Accra, have requested for payment of their salaries.

The group, as part of efforts to demand their salaries, embarked on a demonstration on Monday, November 23, 2020, to press home their requests.



According to them, their salaries have been delayed for the past eight (8) months, a reason they engaged in the demonstration.



In an exclusive interview with UniversNews, Elizabeth Akakpo Arthur, a worker at the Food and Beverage Department stated that all efforts to channel their plights through the Ghana Labor Commission, to assist them in getting their salaries from management proved futile.



“Before the COVID-19 would come in, we were having a redundancy to be paid to us, because the hotel has been closed down, but the owner of the Holiday Inn told us to go home but at least they will pay us half of our salary, and we agreed to that."

“In the first month the pay was not in, the next month the pay was not in as well for 8 months now, so we went to the Labor Commission for them to help, but the Labor Commission was battling with it because the CEO was proving stubborn,” she lamented.



Elizabeth Akakpo also bewailed the arrest of some staff by the Ghana Police Service, though they had a peaceful protest.



“We went to the Airport police station and they told us they can’t come because of the COVID-19, and we had information from the Labor Commission telling us that we have to come in for our money because they have learnt the man has already finish with everything and he wants to travel."



Unfortunately, “we came here this morning and he called the Police to come and arrest some of us,” she recalled.