Stakeholders dialogue to promote lesser known timber species

Pieces of timber on display

Stakeholders in the wood and timber industry have held a training workshop to dialogue on the promotion and use of Lesser Known timber species in Ghana and for export.

The objective of the workshop was to create awareness on some 20 selected Lesser Known timber species, build understanding, promote and encourage companies to engage in responsible timber exchange, especially of Lesser Known species to Europe and China.



It was organized by Bolsa Verde Do Rio De Janeiro (BVRio) in collaboration with the Timber Industry Development Division (TIDD), Forest Research Institute of Ghana (FORIG), Ghana Timber Millers Organization (GTMO), Ghana Timber Association (GTA), and Resources Management Support Center (RMSC) of the Forestry Commission.



Dr Luke Anglaare, Deputy Director of Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR- FORIG), said most of the known timber species in the country such as Odum, Wawa, Mahogany, and others, were becoming extinct.



There was, therefore, the need for research to expose end-users to other timber species, which were of equal quality to promote the plantation of such species to sustain the country’s timber industry and also manage the forest for the economic benefits of businessmen and the country at large.



Dr Luke said most of the newly selected timber species were of superior quality compared to the traditionally known ones in the country.



He said BVRio had set out to promote these selected timber species from Ghana to the international market through the development of communication materials to be used by key actors in the forest and timber sector in Ghana while actively disseminating information to buyers in the United Kingdom ( UK), Europe (EU) and China.

Mr James Parker, BVRio Representative for West and Central Africa, said Ghana would soon become the second country in Africa to obtain an international license to export timber to the EU market under the new forest governance initiative.



There was the need, to promote different timber species and other forest products that were available from Ghana, especially the lesser known species to expand and increase the country’s volume of exports.



Mr Parker said the selection of the Lesser Known species were not only a good business decision but also had the potential to improve livelihoods and protect biodiversity.



Among the selected Lesser Known species are Strombosi glaucescens (Afena), Cylicodiscus gabunensis (Denya), Cynometra ananta (Ananta), Turraeanthus africanuos (Apapaye), Sterculia rhinopetala (Wawabima) and Heretiera tuilis (Nyankom).



Others are Klainedoxa gabonensis ( Kroma/ Kruna ),Berlilia confusa (Kwatafonpaboa), Amphimas pterocar poides ( Yaya), Alstonie boonei (Sinuro) cola gagantea (Watapuo- wobre), Blighia sisapida akye), Hannoa klaineana ( Hotro hotro) and Parinari excelsa (Afam).



The rest are Lannea welwitschii (Kumanini), dialium aubrevillei duabankye, gilbertiodendro limba (Ketekon), Albizia zygia ( Okoro) and Parkia bicolor (Asoma)