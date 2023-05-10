0
Stakeholders empowered to take advantage of available climate funding

Climate Change 11.png Climate financing

Wed, 10 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ministry of Finance in collaboration with the Global Green Growth Institute has emphasized the importance of Ghana and other African countries taking advantage of available climate financing.

In her remarks, Chief Economics Officer of the Ministry of Finance, Adwoa Fraikue noted that mobilization of financial resources is the fundamental key to ensuring that Ghana can address the many challenges associated with its adaptation and mitigation actions.

She made the assertion at the Global Green Growth workshop on enhancing climate finance for Ghana’s agriculture sector.

The purpose of the workshop was to enhance the understanding of participants on the procedures for accessing financial support through existing funding mechanisms such as the green climate fund and develop a priority list of high-impact adaptation and mitigation projects to address Ghana's development needs.

She also added that it is estimated that Ghana shall require between US$9.3 billion to US$15.5 billion to implement the ambitious programmes outlined in the updated Nationally Determined Contributions document.

Out of the total amount, US$ 3.9 billion would be required to implement the 16 unconditional programmes over the next seven years.

Climate Finance and GCF Program Manager Green Growth Planning and Implementation Africa Regional Bureau, Sidonie Kouam Gwet, said the Global Green Growth Institute is keen on helping African countries identify adequate sources of funding to tackle climate change.

SSD/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
