Stanbic Bank Ghana reschedules 22nd Annual General Meeting with shareholders

The bank says it will accordingly advise and announce a new date to its shareholders

Stanbic Bank has announced that it will reschedule its 22nd Annual General Meeting with shareholders.

The development comes after an Accra High Court placed an injunction on the bank following a lawsuit filed by Union Mortgage Bank Limited and a real estate property consultant, Kwame Charles Serbeh-Yiadom.



According to the court order, the plaintiffs are challenging the incorporation of Stanbic Bank in accordance with the Companies Act, 1963 (Act 179).



A statement issued by the bank and copied to GhanaWeb assured customers that daily operations will not in any way be affected by the suit.



The bank further adds that it will accordingly advise and announce a new date to its shareholders in due course.

"The general public and our esteemed customers are assured that the Bank’s business is not affected by any lawsuit, which should be properly dealt with in the law courts and not in the media."



"With a declared purpose of making ‘progress real in Ghana by offering innovative, best-in-class financial services, solutions and opportunities and by extending same to as many people as practicable, Stanbic Bank assures the public of an unwavering commitment to excellence with integrity," the statement said in part.



Stanbic Bank Ghana which operates across the country is a member of the Standard Bank Group, Africa’s largest banking conglomerate.