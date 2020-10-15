Stanbic Bank awards KGL Group

Stanbic Bank & KEED-NLA reaffirm their commitment to the long-term growth and beneficial partnership

Source: KEED Ghana

Stanbic Bank as part of its commitment to fostering mutually beneficial partnerships with its clientele base paid a courtesy call to the offices of KEED-NLA in Cantoments, Accra.

The visit of the Stanbic delegation was to acknowledge KEED-NLA’s business with Stanbic Bank and award KEED-NLA with a citation as one of the bank’s most valuable client partners.



Nana Dwemoh Benneh , Executive Director of Personal and Business Banking at Stanbic Bank in his delivery expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to partner with KEED-NLA in its business growth journey. He hinted Stanbic Bank, as a forward-thinking bank leading digital transformation to improve service delivery for its clientele base, is always open for business, and encouraged other businesses looking to scale up to consider Stanbic as the financial partner of choice to propel growth.



Alex Dadey, Executive Chairman, KEED-NLA and KGL Group in his acceptance response to the valuable partner award from Stanbic Bank, highlighted the Group’s long-term objective of being one of the most valuable companies in the country.

He recounted the financial achievements and milestones of the group in its digitalization agenda, revolutionizing consumer gaming and harnessing the power of digital to drive positive social change.



Mr. Dadey, on behalf of the KEED-NLA Directors also appreciated Stanbic Bank’s shared belief in the group’s vision and unwavering partner support from conception to the current challenges in the wake of the global pandemic.



Both institutions took the opportunity to reaffirm their commitment to the long-term growth of this mutually beneficial partnership.

