Stanbic Bank champions fostering inclusion in entrepreneurship

Stanbic Bank Ghana Head office in Accra

Source: Stanbic Bank Ghana

As part of this year's International Women’s Day celebrations, Stanbic Bank Ghana hosted a webinar focused on fostering a culture of inclusion in business operations. This initiative underscores the bank's ongoing commitment to empowering women across the country.

Leading the discussion, The Head of Client Coverage at Stanbic Investment Management Services (SIMS), Desmond Bredu, highlighted the importance of this conversation, noting how women form the majority of SME owners in the country.



He said, “Although IWD is a one-day celebration, we believe that the conversation of inclusion should not be a one-time thing. It should be an ongoing conversation because it remains relevant all around us. In Africa a large portion of entrepreneurs are women and this is the same for Ghana as well. Women face more challenges as entrepreneurs than men. By having conversations such as this, we raise awareness of the importance of inclusion for all genders to allow our female counterparts the space to grow and succeed.”



Derrick Sarfo, CEO of DercolBags Packaging contributed to the topic and shared that a key component in fostering inclusivity is creating a supportive environment. He said, “As entrepreneurs and leaders, it's important to cultivate an environment where all voices are respected and heard.



If you truly aim to build an inclusive culture, recognize and celebrate individuals, especially women, who consistently put in the effort. By shining a light on their contributions and giving them visibility within the organization, you inspire others to rise too.”



Madam Ajike Dsani, Founder of Ajike Shea Center and The Shea Soap Factory added her voice to the discussion saying, “Ladies face numerous stereotypes, including the misconception that we are not risk-takers, which can hinder our access to funding. Often as female entrepreneurs, we find ourselves lacking visible role models to inspire us.

I advocate for mentorship above all else. Having mentors whom you can relate to instils a unique level of confidence, demonstrating that success is attainable. By learning from their mistakes, you can navigate your journey to success with less burden.”



Eric Tsiri, Head of Enterprise Clients, used the webinar as an opportunity to encourage participants to foster inclusion to promote creativity. He said “Innovation is successful when more people are allowed to express themselves creatively. We must create opportunities wherever we find ourselves regardless of our differences.



At Stanbic Bank, we believe in creating a culture of inclusion and we encourage all our stakeholders to do the same as well. When there is inclusion, you allow both men and women to release their creative juices and encourage innovative results.”



Over the years, Stanbic Bank Ghana has supported female entrepreneurs across the country. In 2022, the bank partnered with Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), to launch the maiden edition of the Women Entrepreneurship Workshop designed to provide female owners of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) with the necessary tools and knowledge to grow their businesses.