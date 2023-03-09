Standard Chartered appoints Ebenezer Twum Asante as Board Chair

Ebenezer Twum Asante

Source: Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC has appointed Ebenezer Twum Asante as Chairman of the Board of Directors with effect from March 1, 2023. He succeeds Dr. Emmanuel Oteng Kumah who retired from the Board in October 2022. His appointment has received approval from the Bank of Ghana.

Ebenezer joined the Board of Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC in May 2019 as an Independent Non-Executive Director. He served as a member of the Board’s Risk and Audit Committees and was until recently the Chair of the Board’s Cyber Security Committee.



Speaking on behalf of the Board, Judge Professor (Mrs) Akua Kuenyehia congratulated Ebenezer on his appointment. She said, “We are delighted to have Ebenezer as our new Chairman and we look forward to continue working with him to build on the Bank’s governance standards and deliver long-term sustainable value to all our shareholders.



On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Dr. Kumah for his dedication, commitment, and contribution to Standard Chartered over the last nine years. We wish him the very best in his future endeavours”.



Mrs. Mansa Nettey, Chief Executive, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC, said, “Ebenezer is a proven and dynamic leader with extensive experience and deep knowledge of our market and the financial landscape. His appointment comes at a significant time and I’m optimistic that we will work together to deliver on the Bank’s strategic ambitions.



Ebenezer has significant General Management & Corporate Leadership experience across FMCG, Fintech and Mobile Telecommunications sectors.

He is currently MTN Group’s Senior Vice President (SVP) for Markets, with overall executive responsibilities of the three regions of MTN Group i.e., West and Central Africa (WECA), Southern and East Africa (SEA) and Middle East and North Africa (MENA).



Prior to assuming that role, he was Vice President respectively for SEAGHA and WECA regions after serving as CEO of MTN Ghana and Rwanda. He joined MTN Ghana as a Sales & Distribution Executive after moving from Unilever where he worked for 13 years in various capacities from a Graduate trainee all the way to becoming Managing Director of Zambia, Customer Development Director, and member of the Unilever Ghana Board of Directors.



Ebenezer serves as a Non-Executive Director on the boards of MTN Ghana, Cote D’Ivoire and Cameroon.



Commenting on his appointment, Ebenezer said, “It is an honour to serve as Board Chair of Standard Chartered in Ghana – a great organisation with rich heritage and legacy. My focus will be to continue to work with the Board, Management and Staff to build on the Bank’s dynamic role in Ghana, whilst taking advantage of technology in pursuing the Bank's objectives in sustainable and ethical financing. That will be a firm way to deliver on our commitments to all our stakeholders”.