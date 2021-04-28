Standard Chartered customers gain access to exclusive LFC prizes through Bank More Score More

Bank More Score More gives customers the opportunity to get points that lead to winning prizes

Source: Standard Chartered Bank

Standard Chartered Bank announced the launch of the Bank More Score More campaign, a digital pan-bank league competition offering customers across 11 markets an opportunity to accumulate points that lead to exciting prizes.

A compelling initiative for Liverpool Football Club (LFC) as well as other soccer fans and clientsBank More, Score More’s competition takes place on the ‘Standard Chartered Virtual League’, where prizes range from authentic Liverpool-branded merchandise, to a free trip to Anfield to watch LFC play.



To partake in the competition, new customers simply need to open an account and take up more products to earn points in the Standard Chartered Virtual League. Existing customers can also participate by taking up more products to earn additional points. Bank More, Score More is launched across the following markets: Botswana, Brunei, Côte D’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Taiwan, Tanzania, Uganda, United Arab Emirates and Vietnam.



Asiedua Addae, Head of Corporate Affairs and Brand & Marketing at Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC, said: “We are excited to launch Bank More Score More in Ghana. Clients earn points in the virtual league, as they transact and take up the bank’s products.



Clients earn points when they deposit, request for a credit card, make online, point of sale and mobile money transactions, buy investment and insurance products and many more transactions to earn points. New clients can download the SC mobile app and fund with GHC200 to earn points.



Our partnership with the club enables us to create such unique opportunities for clients and LFC fans and we look forward to rewarding clients.”



Yvonne Gyebi, Head of Consumer, Private and Business Banking at Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC, added: “Bank More Score More is an exciting initiative that offers a great experience for both LFC fans and any consumer looking forward to enjoying this once in a lifetime travel package.

The campaign seeks to engage and reward our existing clients as well as welcome new clients to the Standard Chartered family. Bank More Score More, will reward our clients as they transact and take up more financial solutions.



As we aim to provide an amazing client experience for all our clients through our digital innovations, it gives us great pleasure to leverage on our sponsorship with LFC and provide access to one of the world’s biggest and most successful clubs.”



Standard Chartered’s Bank More Score More was developed after an extensive internal competition across the bank’s 90,000 staff. Over 90 marketing plans were submitted across 25 markets, each developed by cross-functional teams to ensure the campaigns were fully-fledged.



For the final round, six teams pitched virtually, resulting in three top winners which then developed Bank More Score More.



Standard Chartered has been the main sponsor of Liverpool F.C. since 2010 and will extend to the end of the 2022-2023 season, making it the second-longest sponsorship deal in LFC history.



Find out more details regardingBank More, Score More here