Start-ups needs assessment survey launched for young entrepreneurs in Ghana

Ghana Start-Up Network, the mouthpiece for start-up Entrepreneurs in Ghana has, in collaboration with the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) launched a survey to gather information about the needs of start-ups and young entrepreneurs in Ghana.

The Network has over the years engaged entrepreneurs, government, regulators and financial services providers to create the nursery environment for startup businesses to take off and to grow into well-established ventures.



The Needs Assessment Survey aims at reaching out to all young entrepreneurs in Ghana to be able to identify their problems and suggested solutions to enable the organization tailor initiatives to benefit the grassroot entrepreneurs in all 16 regions of Ghana.



According to the Programs and Communication Associate for Ghana Start-Up Network, Mr. Isaac Yeboah Filson, “it is believed there are many challenges facing young entrepreneurs, ranging from financing, mentoring, access to international markets, business management, among others, however, we as a network believes there are more issues to be addressed as far as entrepreneurship development is concerned, hence the need for this survey, to fish out all the issues that needs to be addressed, according to the startups themselves.



“…It is the commitment of the Ghana Start-Up Network and our partners to ensure young entrepreneurs are empowered to be able to successfully build their dreams for sustainable development in Ghana, he said.

To us, the rationality behind you taking part in the need assessment is simple; “Let your problems be heard”. Your concerns will help us push government and all other agencies in this crucial time where the Ghana Start-Up Bill is at a development stage. Also, it will help us to be able to advocate and guide the government on policy directions during this terrible global recession due to Covid-19.



The data gathered will also help the Network to pitch various ideas and concerns to the right agencies for their support to the startups and young entrepreneurs.



We therefore encourage all Start-ups and Young Entrepreneurs to visit http://bit.ly/gsyeaf to partake in this all-important survey.

